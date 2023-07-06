Ayushmann Khurrana interview: I've had a great journey, from an Indian Idol reject to an actor-singer

Ayushmann Khurrana is looking forward to his next release, Raaj Shaandilya's Dream Girl 2, the sequel to his 2019 hit. But before that, he has turned to the other half of his multidimensional personality. Ayushmann has released his new single, Raataan Kaaliyan, where he collaborates with longtime friend and composer Rochak Kohli.

The Punjabi pop number has been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann talks about his music career, how it runs parallel to his life as an actor, collaborating with friends, and whether he'd ever sing for another actor. Excerpts:

How interlinked are music and acting for you? If not, what does singing do for you that acting cannot?

Acting and singing are interlinked because they're both my expression. It's just that when it comes to music, it's more myself. I do my kind of music. Of course, when you're doing films, you're playing different characters. Every film is of a different texture, different milieu. But when it comes to songs, I know there's a particular zone I really prefer and that's my organic way of performing. I think that's more ‘pure,’ in a way.

You've been touring a lot this year. When you interact with the live audience, do you feel they're there for Ayushmann, the actor? Or do they follow your music too?

I was launched as an actor-singer. Pani Da and Vicky Donor happened simultaneously. So I think they go hand-in-hand. But yes, I get the advantage of being an actor when I perform. Because Bollywood is a big entity in India. It's very intrinsic to song-and-dance. But of course, I get a lot of traction, eyeballs to fill up the seats in the auditorium. If you're an actor, it definitely is an advantage.

Vishal Bhardwaj once told me he turned a director because he wanted to make films that could serve as the release for his music. Do you feel acting also serves as a release to your singing?

I always wanted to be an actor who sings, and not a singer who acts. I was very clear in my mind. Having passion for music and a musical bent of mind helped me host a lot of talent shows like India's Got Talent and music shows. Though anchoring and radio were just a step towards my goal, my ultimate ambition of being a part of the Hindi film industry.

When you were in close proximity to talent show contestants, and watched them struggle for a ticket to Mumbai, did that inspire you in any way to start and shape your music career?

Yeah, definitely. I not only hosted these reality shows, but also have been almost a part of them. I've been an Indian Idol 2 reject. I made it to the Mumbai round. I remember Neha Kakkar and I got rejected in 2006 maybe. I've gone through that grind. I've seen more rejections before coming to Mumbai and trying my luck in acting and singing. My rejections have made me whatever I am right now. It's not only other contestants' journies, but also my personal journey as a radio presenter, anchor and now an actor-singer.

Can you walk me through your collaboration with Rochak Kohli? You've collaborated on over half a dozen singles now. But your friendship dates back to school. Do you still have creative differences? Or are the lines between the singer and the composer clearly defined?

We always have creative differences. But that's the best part about working with friends. You have a very clear, upfront approach with them, about the music, the programming. Of course, Rochak is the composer and I'm the singer. When the lines are that clear, and we also have lyricists who are friends from college, then it becomes easier. You'll have differences but they're part of every creative journey. You'll have them with everyone. But Rochak is my best buddy. The best part is we're never upset with each other, we're very upfront. We can say anything to each other. There are no filters. It's all about whatever works best for the song.

Did you guys have a band back in college?

Yes, yes, yes. Rochak and I used to have a band. Panchtantra was the theatre group name. So we used to perform with that name most of the time. And there was another name he'd suggested, Gravity, but we never performed with that band name (laughs).

Your singing choices have been an extension of your acting choices. Like most of the films you act in, your singles are also very lighthearted. But you venture out of your comfort zone in acting every once in a while, with an Andhadhun, an Article 15 or An Action Hero. Do you want to experiment similarly in music as well?

It really depends. Though this is my zone… Pani Da, Saddi Gali, Raataan Kaaliyan. Experimenting with music would be trying Afrobeat maybe or going a little more techno. I'd love to try a new genre. But as of now… I cut almost one single every year. I'm coming out with a single after a very long time. We wanted to stick to our staple genre to begin with. But going forward, I'd love to explore more genres.

Would you ever sing for other actors? Or have you made up your mind that only you would feature in the songs you sing?

It really depends if I get a great song, I'd sing for anyone. In the West, normally, actors sing for themselves. It's only an Indian thing to lip-sync to somebody else's voice. I'd take a song as a song, not thinking about if I'm singing for someone else or whatever. But I'd love to be a part of great songs.

You've worked with Amit Trivedi, Arko and Sachin-Jigar for songs that have been part of your movies. What value do they add to you, that a Rochak can't?

I've had great working relationships with a lot of composers. But for me, Rochak is home. We've been school buddies, not just college friends. The comfort I share with him, I can't have with anyone else. As I said, there's no filter when you talk to your best friend.

Your next release is Dream Girl 2. How helpful have your vocal skills been in playing the character of Pooja?

We used to do a lot of prank calls back in the day when I was an RJ. That's coming in handy now. But this time, we're going to the next level with Dream Girl. It's not just the voice, it's also the visual, as you see in the teasers. It's going to be a 2.0 version literally in Dream Girl 2 and I really look forward to that.

It's safe to say you've got your due as an actor. But do you feel you've gotten your due as a singer as well?

I always wanted to be an actor who sings, as I said. Whatever I've got is amazing. I never thought I'd be getting a Filmfare for Pani Da, my debut song. If you think of the nominees that year, they were Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam, with songs like Phir Le Aaya Dil and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath. And out of those, I got the best singer. I think I've got more than what I'd asked for.