Badshah buys Audi Q8 worth over 1.23 crore to his large collection, fans ask 'sir kitni gaadiyan loge'

Rapper Badshah bought the Audi Q8 and added it to his car collection. Taking to Instagram, Badshah shared a photo with his new car. In the photo, Badshah wore a jacket and black pants as he stood next to the car with one of his hands on it. (Also Read | Dhaakad song She's On Fire: Badshah calls Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni 'Tarantino ki dasvi film')

Sharing the photo, Badshah captioned the post, "Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience @audiin @dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude."

Taking to the comments section, fans congratulated him. A person wrote, "A lambo, a benz, a Royce now a Q8 what a collection man." Another fan commented, "Creditable." "Sir waise aap kitni gadia loge (How many cars will you buy)?" teased another fan. "I have the exact same car, same colour and everything @badboyshah ..I’m sure you’ll love it," said another fan.

India's Audi head Balbir Singh Dhillon also shared a post on Instagram. The picture featured Balbir with Badshah. He captioned the post, "A car that matches @badboyshah ‘s performance and versatility, the #AudiQ8. We welcome @badboyshah to the #AudiExperience #FutureIsAnAttitude."

The price of the Audi Q8 is over ₹1.23 crore on-road in Mumbai. The Q8 gets a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, that puts out 340 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Q8 is wider, shorter, and lower than the Audi Q7.

The Audi Q8 has multiple features such as customized contour seats with massage function and ventilation, HD matrix LED headlamp technology and three-dimensional signature LED DRLs, four-zone climate control and air quality package, two large 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch displays on the dashboard.

Badshah has composed and written the Dhaakad song She's on Fire. He sang the track with Nikita Gandhi. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20.

Speaking about the song, Badshah said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters. The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another."

