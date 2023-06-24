Badshah issues clarification days after fans criticised him over ‘BTS bibba’ words in Bloody Daddy song

Days after rapper Badshah was criticised by fans for allegedly using the words 'BTS bibba' in his song Issa Vibe, he has now issued a clarification. BTS is the famous K-pop band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They have a huge fan following across the globe. The Punjabi word 'bibba', used in the Bloody Daddy song, means 'woman'. (Also Read | Badshah issues apology for using Lord Shiva's name in Sanak)

What Badshah said?

Badshah spoke about his Bloody Daddy song which has the word 'BTS'.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Badshah wrote, "Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS 'BIEBER' (ear with hearing aid emoji)." Bieber refers to singer Justin Bieber. Many fans took to social media platforms and thanked him for the clarification. A person wrote, "It sounded like bibba. Thanks for the statement." Another fan said, "Thank you for clarifying and clearing the doubts."

How it all started?

A few weeks ago, Badshah unveiled his song Issa Vibe. A line in the song goes “Playlist pe Bad Bunny BTS Bibba, Har Raat Beer Peeni Hai Tujhe Kiba.” Since the word ‘bibba’ describes a woman, so its usage alongside BTS angered many fans of the group.

BTS fans' reactions

Several fans took to Twitter and shared posts. A comment read, “Badshah...how dare you..? Insulting #BTS with your cheap lyrics in the bloody daddy song.I know you are jealous that you can never be like them.. never ever..but at least have some respect for them. We ARMY demand either edit the lyrics or remove the song.” Another tweet read, "Well, it seems he is trying to spread hate." A Twitter user wrote, "Badshah included BTS in his lyrics! Man knows where clout and hype comes from."

Badshah apologised over his song's lyrics

In May this year, Badshah had issued an apology after many people raised objections to the lyrics of his song Sanak. A senior priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district slammed Badshah for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with obscene words in the song. The priest Mahesh asked him to remove the name of God from the song and apologise. He further said that he would demand to lodge an FIR against the rapper.

Badshah then shared a note on social media platform, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

"In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," he had added.

with ANI inputs

