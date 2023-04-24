Badshah issues apology for using Lord Shiva's name in Sanak, says some parts of the song will be changed

Rapper-singer Badshah issued an apology for hurting the sentiments with the release of his latest track Sanak. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to post a statement where he shared that he has already taken 'proactive measures' to change some parts of the song, and would never cause offense to anyone 'wilingly or unknowingly.' The song had received backlash for using Lord Shiva's name along with other obscene words in the lyrics. (Also read: Honey Singh says he 'did not get much credit for' doing Diljit Dosanjh's 2009 album) Badshah has issued an apology for using Lord Shiva's name in Sanak.

Last week, a senior priest from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple had raised an objection to the song and criticized Badshah for using Lord Shiva's name (Bholenath) along with certain explicit lyrics in the song. The priest has asked the singer to remove the name of the god from the song and apologise. He also said that he would lodge an FIR against the rapper, as per an ANI report.

Now, Badshah took to Instagram and issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of 'some people,' while also adding that a replacement for that part of the song is underway. He wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone’s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion. In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone.

“The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection. Love Badshah,” the note read.

Earlier this month, Badshah had denied wedding rumours with Isha Rikhi, and penned a note on Instagram saying, "Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. I'm not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bulls-it needs to find better masala (sic)." Badshah was formerly married to Jasmine, but the pair parted ways in 2020. They have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

