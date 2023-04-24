Home / Entertainment / Music / Honey Singh says he 'did not get much credit for' doing Diljit Dosanjh's 2009 album

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 24, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Honey Singh said he designed Diljit Dosanjh's 2009 album The Next Level in one year. In a new interview, the rapper said he always works for himself.

Diljit Dosanjh made history recently by becoming the first Punjabi artiste to perform at the renowned Coachella music festival. On Sunday, the singer made his second appearance at Coachella, performing once again on stage. In a new interview, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh spoke about Diljit, and recalled designing his 2009 album The Next Level within one year. Honey opened up about not getting enough credit for the album. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan called Chaar Botal Vodka ‘bakwaas gaana’, recalls Honey Singh

Honey Singh recalled working with Diljit Dosanjh.
On Sunday, Diljit Dosanjh gave his second performance at Coachella 2023. He sported a white outfit, stylish glasses and lit up the stage as he sang in Punjabi. Diljit posted snippets of his Coachella performance on Instagram, and fans showered him with love.

Speaking about his association with Diljit, Honey Singh said on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, “When I shifted to Punjab in 2007, I was a music producer between 2007-2012 and many of my albums became a hit. I had done Diljit’s album The Next Level. So I designed the whole album in one year. I did not get much credit for that. But I don’t work for credit. I have worked for myself and to make myself happy. I have never worked to make anyone else happy. I release the songs only if I like them."

Honey Singh was recently in news after he broke silence on reports of him kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser. He called the allegations against him 'false and baseless'. He also warned that his legal team is planning to file a defamation case against the person accusing him of kidnap and assault.

“The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants,” Honey Singh wrote in his statement shared via Instagram.

