Shah Rukh Khan called Chaar Botal Vodka ‘bakwaas gaana’, recalls Honey Singh: 'I said this is going to work…'

Rapper Honey Singh has delivered some of the biggest hits in Bollywood with Lungi Dance, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar and Char Botal Vodka among others. The rapper recently talked about the time he made the song Char Botal Vodka under the influence of alcohol, when he was touring with Shah Rukh Khan, and he made also made him hear it for the first time. Upon hearing it, Shah Rukh had apparently called it a 'bakwaas gaana' (rubbish song). (Also read: Twitter is not feeling Salman Khan's Let's Dance Chotu Motu song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘This will haunt me’) Shah Rukh Khan and Honey Singh.

Honey Singh's Chaar Botal Vodka, which released in 2014, turned out to be an instant hit among the masses. The video of the song also featured Sunny Leone and was released as part of the music album of Ragini MMS 2.

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about the process of making the song Chaar Botal Vodka. He said, "Chaar Botal Vodka 2013 mein bana, jab main Australia tour pe gaya Shah Rukh bhai ke saath. Meri apni community ne, Punjabi community ne wahan protest kiya, kuch logon ne, ke yeh Punjabi culture ka naam kharab kar raha hai aur galat portray kar raha hai, aur yeh yahan nahi ayega. Shah Rukh bhai ne bola ke yeh nahi ayega toh tour nahi hoga. Finally, woh tour hua. Mujhe bola ke tu isse dil pe mat le, 500 log protest kar rahe they, lekin 15000 log toh pagal ho rahe they tere liye. Mera dil toot gaya." (Chaar Botal Vodka was made in 2013 when I was touring Australia with Shah Rukh. My own community from Punjab had protested there that I am ruining their culture by portraying them in a bad light and they didn't want me to perform. Shah Rukh had said that if I don't come then the tour won't happen. 500 had protested but there were 15000 others who had come to see me. I was heartbroken.)

Honey Singh then recalled how he had one choreographer and another dancer in the room that day, and that night he made the song while finishing four bottles of vodka. That is how Chaar Botal Vodka was made. He says, "I made Shah Rukh bhai listen to it. Agli subha, maine kaha, ‘Bhai, raat ko gaana banaya hai, suno (I made a song last night, and I want you to listen to it)’. He said, ‘Bakwaas gaana hai, yeh chalega nahi (This is a rubbish song, it won’t work)’. I said this is going to work, and it went massive.”

Honey Singh recently opened up about his years of struggle with his mental health and substance abuse, and is now eyeing the release of his comeback album. He also has a new song with Salman Khan for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is called Let's Dance Chotu Motu. In the song he seen rapping nursery rhymes with the star, clad in a traditional veshti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON