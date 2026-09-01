Badshah drops new Marathi song Chimna on the same day as divorce announcement with Isha Rikhi

August 31 was a day of big changes for rapper Badshah, both personally and professionally. Just hours after announcing his separation from wife Isha Rikhi, the rapper released Chimna, his first Marathi hip-hop track. The couple have decided to part ways after just five months of marriage.

Hours after divorce announcement with Isha Rikhi, Badshah releases first Marathi song Chimna.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

[Also read: Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage: ‘Decision has been made with mutual respect’]

Chimna marks Badshah's first Marathi hip-hop track

While Badshah's personal life made headlines, the rapper also marked a new milestone in his music career with the release of Chimna, his first Marathi song. The track mixes his hip-hop sound with the earthy feel of Maharashtrian folk music, creating a lively tribute to the state's culture.

Talking about his Marathi debut, Badshah said, "India's regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. 'Chimna' is my love letter to Maharashtra's rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one's dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chimna features playback singer Divya Kumar and Marathi folk artist Nagesh Morwekar. The music video was shot in Kolhapur and gives viewers a glimpse of the region’s local flavour and everyday life. From lively wedding processions and daily wage workers to mud wrestlers training at a traditional akhada, the video stays rooted in the culture and spirit of Maharashtra. Marathi actor Neha Khan also makes an appearance in the video, bringing her own energy to the vibrant track. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chimna features playback singer Divya Kumar and Marathi folk artist Nagesh Morwekar. The music video was shot in Kolhapur and gives viewers a glimpse of the region’s local flavour and everyday life. From lively wedding processions and daily wage workers to mud wrestlers training at a traditional akhada, the video stays rooted in the culture and spirit of Maharashtra. Marathi actor Neha Khan also makes an appearance in the video, bringing her own energy to the vibrant track. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation

On Monday night, Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi announced their separation, sharing identical statements on their Instagram stories. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2026, after dating for almost four years. Isha had confirmed their marriage publicly during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.

In their statement, they said, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time”.

The couple also made it clear that they did not want the decision to become a subject of further speculation. They added, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speculation about trouble between the two had started doing the rounds in July after Isha shared a cryptic post about storms and the lessons they leave behind. She followed it with another note about choosing courage over fear. Her mother also shared a post about karma around the same time, adding to the speculation surrounding the couple.

The separation marks the end of Badshah's second marriage. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in January 2017. The two separated, and their divorce was finalised in 2020.