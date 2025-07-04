Badshah flaunts 2 crore Audemars Piguet watch and 50 lakh diamond sunglasses at Paris Fashion Week

Badshah recently made his debut at the Amiri Spring-Summer 2026 runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The Punjabi rapper-singer, who often flaunts exquisite luxury watches, sported an Audemars Piguet Cascade Ladies Royal Oak Limited Edition watch priced at a whopping ₹2 crore. He also wore a pair of King III Maybach sunglasses to complete the look. Curious to know more about these eye-catching pieces? Read below to know more. Badshah made a style statement with his Paris Fashion Week look.

Badshah rocks limited edition Audemars Piguet watch

Badshah's watch is from the Audemars collection. Revered around the world for its intricate design and extreme rarity, the piece is an Audemars Piguet Cascade Ladies Royal Oak Limited Edition. It boasts of Swiss craftsmanship, with only ten pieces existing worldwide.

The limited edition watch is valued at an astounding $250,000, ( ₹2 crore). Badshah's acquisition of this magnificent timepiece marks him as the only Indian to own this particular model. The Audemars Piguet Cascade Ladies Royal Oak is renowned for its delicate yet commanding presence.

Take a closer look at Badshah's limited edition watch and sunglasses.

Badshah sports King III Maybach sunglasses

For the event, he was also spotted wearing King III Maybach sunglasses encrusted with 3.85 carat 90 diamonds in 18k rosegold. It is priced at a whopping $60,000, also making him the first Indian to own this expensive accessory.

His ensemble for the global fashion debut also included pieces from Hermes, Amiri, Rolex, Acne Studio, Tagliatore, Tyaani Jewellery, New Mashoom. Richard Mille, Etro, Marsell, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

Aditya Prateek Singh, better known as Badshah, is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, and entrepreneur. He has created music in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Haryanvi. During his Paris Fashion Week debut at the Amiri Spring/Summer 2026 show, Badshah rubbed shoulders with several global icons, making his presence felt on the international style circuit. Among those he met were rapper French Montana, Colombian music superstar J Balvin, and American television legend Steve Harvey.