Badshah is being ‘targeted’, says Nikhita Gandhi amid Tateeree song row: ‘Many people have done inappropriate things’

Rapper Badshah recently found himself embroiled in controversy after his Haryanvi song Tateeree sparked backlash. The track drew criticism over allegations that it featured girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures. Now, singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has collaborated with him on songs like Jugnu and I Sajna, has reacted to the controversy, saying she believes the artist has been unfairly targeted.

Nikhita Gandhi reacts to Badshah's Tateeree controversy

Nikhita Gandhi reacts to Badshah's Tateeree song controversy.

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In a conversation with Variety India, Nikhita addressed the row and said, “I really don’t have a strong opinion. We have done some great work together, and I feel really bad for him, to be honest, that he’s going through this, because I think it has been misconstrued to a large extent. I don’t think the things he’s being blamed for are, in actuality, as accused. There are a lot of people who have done cringeworthy and even inappropriate things, and many of them have not been held accountable.”

She added, “So I think it’s unfortunate that he’s being targeted. I can’t speak for all artists, but in my case, I stay away from political conversations. These opinions are very personal, similar to how one may choose not to discuss who they voted for. I am an artist, and I focus on music and spreading joy. It feels unfortunate when an artist is pulled into something more political than what they are known for. I really hope he’s doing fine.”

About the controversy

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{{^usCountry}} The song Tateeree, released in March 2026, attracted criticism for its bold lyrics and suggestive visuals, which many deemed inappropriate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The song Tateeree, released in March 2026, attracted criticism for its bold lyrics and suggestive visuals, which many deemed inappropriate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities in Panchkula, Haryana, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Badshah under provisions related to public decency and the indecent representation of women. Following the backlash and legal scrutiny, the song was removed from YouTube and other streaming platforms, and Badshah issued a public apology. He clarified that the lyrics were not intended to target women or children, but were directed at “rival rappers”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities in Panchkula, Haryana, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Badshah under provisions related to public decency and the indecent representation of women. Following the backlash and legal scrutiny, the song was removed from YouTube and other streaming platforms, and Badshah issued a public apology. He clarified that the lyrics were not intended to target women or children, but were directed at “rival rappers”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In April, Badshah released a revised version of the song after removing the objectionable portions. In an Instagram statement, he wrote, “To the people of Haryana and everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it. Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards society and culture is equally important.” The new version was released on April 14. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, Badshah released a revised version of the song after removing the objectionable portions. In an Instagram statement, he wrote, “To the people of Haryana and everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it. Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards society and culture is equally important.” The new version was released on April 14. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Nikhita is currently receiving praise for her song Tu Hi Disda from Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, which she has sung alongside Arijit Singh.

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