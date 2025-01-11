Nikhita Gandhi says singing a song like Bandish Bandits 2's Khaamakha is ‘every singer’s dream' | Exclusive

The first season of Bandish Bandits garnered immense praise for its exceptional music, setting high expectations for the second season. Bandish Bandits 2 lived up to its legacy, with tracks like Khaamakha and Ghar Aa Maahi, capturing the hearts of audiences. Nikhita Gandhi talks about being a part of Bandish Bandits season 2.

Popular singer Nikhita Gandhi, who lent her soulful voice to these songs, recently shared her experience of being part of the musical journey in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

(Also Read: Nikhita Gandhi: People no longer have fixation towards film music)

The Experience of Singing Khaamakha

Nikhita revealed that recording Khaamakha was a unique and emotional experience. Recalling the process, she shared, “Khaamakha was recorded a year ago, and it was such an interesting journey. The first time I heard the song, I fell in love with it. I was so excited that I decided to record it the very night I heard it. I recorded it from home and sent it to Siddharth.”

However, the in-person recording session came with its challenges. “When we recorded the song in person, I was unwell. The high note in the song, which requires a full-throated delivery, was particularly difficult for me. I struggled with it, but I gave it my all,” she added.

Despite her concerns about the quality, Siddharth reassured her that her original, home-recorded takes were perfect for the song. “He told me, ‘No bro, your earlier takes have the rawness and vulnerability this song needs.’ That’s what makes Khaamakha special—it’s raw, wild, and untamed. It’s a singer’s dream to perform a ballad like this because it makes you feel naked and vulnerable,” she explained.

The Joy of Recording Ghar Aa Maahi

Nikhita expressed her excitement about recording Ghar Aa Maahi, describing it as the most fun part of her journey with Bandish Bandits 2. She shared, “I had so much fun recording this song, especially because I had to purposefully sing badly in certain parts. It’s a reflex to give your best while singing, so intentionally messing up was both challenging and amusing. I kept singing properly, and we had to redo some parts because of that!”

A Thrilling Opportunity

When Nikhita first learned she would be part of Bandish Bandits 2, she was overjoyed. “I knew season 1 was such a big deal, and everyone loved it. When I found out I’d be singing for Tamannaah’s character, it felt like a significant milestone in my career. Music is such an integral part of the show, and being the voice behind those melodies was a proud moment for me,” she said.