Nikhita Gandhi: People no longer have fixation towards film music

Much like other singer, Nikhita Gandhi, too, believes that there has been a fixation towards film music for long, however, she sounds happy when she says that’s no the case anymore. She says that the surge of non film music last year helped a lot of independent artistes get noticed.

“The music industry keeps changing on its own. The lockdown was a big testament to that because there was such a surge of non film music. There were so many artistes who popped up on my playlist, who wouldn’t have otherwise because we’re conditioned for film music only as an audience,” says the singer, hopeful that things will only get interesting in the times to come.

Known for songs such as title song of Raabta (2017), Ullu ka Pattha (Jagga Jasoos; 2017), Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe (Stree; 2018) and Poster Lagwa Do (Luka Chuppi; 2019), Gandhi is happy that getting associated with a music label to push forward one’s career is no longer a prerequisite.

“We don’t need that to be heard. So, there’s no change that I wish to see because it’s already happening. Today, everybody has a voice, which is wonderful. And I think it’ll get more interesting in the future,” shares the 29-year-old.

The lockdown might have brought on implications on the industry when it comes to live gigs, but Gandhi says it couldn’t restrict the sounds, which travelled all across the world virtually.

“What was fun about the lockdown was that the people started focusing on listening more, like they became audio consumers from video audio consumers,” she explains, while appreciating the shift.

Gandhi herself experienced the change when people demanded more for melodies and love tracks over party songs during virtual concerts.

“That was actually a breath of fresh air because people actually wanted to listen. With normalcy seeping in, I hope that does not go away,” concludes the singer, who has also lent her voice to songs in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada films.