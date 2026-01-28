Badshah says he does not reveal cost of his ₹5 crore watches to parents: 'Don't think they will even believe'

Known for his taste for the finer things in life, Badshah splurges crores on expensive watches, cars, and shoes. However, the rapper recently revealed that he still has the habit of checking price tags, and does not reveal the cost of his high-end purchases to his parents. Badshah boasts an impressive watch collection with some timepieces costing several crore rupees.

Badshah on checking price tag even for expensive buys In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Badshah spoke about his expensive watches and cars, revealing that he bought a ₹12-crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan on impulse. He also spoke about his watch collection, saying each watch costs over ₹5 crore. Despite this, Badshah said he still checks the price tag before buying anything. “I have to see the price tag first. I hope it never comes to the point that I don’t check the price tag. I don’t feel anything when people say I am a materialist. What is being materialistic? It is that you love things. I value my relationships more than I value material things. But I love my material things too. I love wearing good clothes, driving good cars, wearing good shoes…I like it,” he said.

‘Never tell my parents how much my watches cost’ Before he became a successful musician, Badshah worked a 9-to-5 job, and comes from a middle-class background. He added that he still hides the cost of his expensive purchases from his parents. “I never tell my parents how much my watches cost. I didn’t think they will even believe that a watch can cost this much,” Badshah shared.

Badshah's upcoming London concert Badshah is set to become the first Indian rapper to perform at The O2 Arena in London, where he will have his concert on March 22. The event is produced and promoted by TCO Group, in partnership with TM Ventures and Rock On Music.

“It’s a dream I’ve carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we’re about to make history together — louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever,” Badshah said in a statement.