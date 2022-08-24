Bappi Lahiri’s last show Suron Ka Eklavya goes live on Doordarshan after 5-year delay. Watch

Suron Ka Eklavya - Andaaz Wahi Awaaz Nayi, the last show that late musician Bappi Lahiri shot for, went live on Doordarshan earlier this month after a delay of several years. Bappi acted as one of the three judges and mentors on the musical reality show, along with music composers Jatin Pandit and Ismail Darbar. Also Read| World Music Day 2022: Remembering KK, Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Bappi Lahiri

The promo of the show was released in July 2017, and featured Shaan giving his voice for the theme song, while Bappi Lahiri, Jatin Pandit, and Ismail Darbar gave their judgement and guidance to the contestants. However, the series could not be aired for all these years due to a legal dispute.

Produced by Sai Baba Studio and hosted by Abhas Joshi, the show features contestants paying tribute to legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, and Kishor Kumar. The contestants had to retain the signature styles of the veteran singers but present their individuality as well. The fifty-two episodes-show plays out in three phases – auditions, gala round, and finale. The winner will be given the title of Suron Ka Eklavya.

Gajendra Singh of Sai Baba Studios paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri's contribution to the film in a statement. He said about the show, "The idea is to build a bridge between the old era and the young generation. Bappi da’s contribution is legendary and will remain immortal. Jatin Pandit ruled the 90s with blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai while Ismail Darbar is literally the voice of magnum opuses like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, so this show is packed with talent and uniqueness yet something that is so familiar and close to our hearts."

After a delay of over five years, the show is now aired from 8 to 9 pm every Saturday and Sunday on DD National. It marks the last show of Bappi Lahiri. The music composer died due to obstructive sleep apnea in Mumbai on February 15. He was 69.

