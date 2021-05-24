BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 concluded on May 23 (May 24 in India). At the award show, BTS not only debuted their song Butter but also bagged all the four awards they were nominated for.

The K-pop group released their new track on Friday. Soon after, they dressed in all-black outfits and performed the track for the first time at the BBMAs. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook began their performance at a makeshift backstage. They were then seen performing the song at a recreated red carpet version of the Billboard Music Awards.

Watch the BTS' Butter performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 here:

The dynamic performance won fans over. Fans loved numerous portions of the song, including Jimin and V's performance together and J-Hope leading the dance break. Check out a few reactions here:

This year, BTS was nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. The septet won all four awards. BTS shared a picture on their official Twitter account and reacted to their win.

BTS said, "To our ARMYs, who made it possible for us to honourably receive all four awards for the categories we were nominated in... we truly thank you. APoBangPo (army forever, bangtan forever)."

In another tweet, BTS said, "[#TodaysBangtan] The performer for consecutive 4years at BBMAs! 4awards at BBMAs! Coolness overload.. Did you watch the first stage of #BTS_Butter smoothly?! ButterARMYs are ready to run with BTS."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics

Besides BTS, The Weeknd was in the spotlight for winning 10 awards in the 16 categories he was nominated in. After being snubbed by Grammys with zero nominations, the Blinding Lights singer won Top Artist, Top 100 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song, among other awards. Bad Bunny won four awards: Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, and Top Latin Song.