Home / Entertainment / Music / BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in
music

BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in

BTS debut their highly-anticipated performance of Butter at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. While the performance has impressed fans, the group also bagged all the four awards they were nominated for.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:30 PM IST
BTS members perform Butter at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 concluded on May 23 (May 24 in India). At the award show, BTS not only debuted their song Butter but also bagged all the four awards they were nominated for.

The K-pop group released their new track on Friday. Soon after, they dressed in all-black outfits and performed the track for the first time at the BBMAs. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook began their performance at a makeshift backstage. They were then seen performing the song at a recreated red carpet version of the Billboard Music Awards.

Watch the BTS' Butter performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 here:

The dynamic performance won fans over. Fans loved numerous portions of the song, including Jimin and V's performance together and J-Hope leading the dance break. Check out a few reactions here:

This year, BTS was nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. The septet won all four awards. BTS shared a picture on their official Twitter account and reacted to their win.

BTS said, "To our ARMYs, who made it possible for us to honourably receive all four awards for the categories we were nominated in... we truly thank you. APoBangPo (army forever, bangtan forever)."

In another tweet, BTS said, "[#TodaysBangtan] The performer for consecutive 4years at BBMAs! 4awards at BBMAs! Coolness overload.. Did you watch the first stage of #BTS_Butter smoothly?! ButterARMYs are ready to run with BTS."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics

Besides BTS, The Weeknd was in the spotlight for winning 10 awards in the 16 categories he was nominated in. After being snubbed by Grammys with zero nominations, the Blinding Lights singer won Top Artist, Top 100 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song, among other awards. Bad Bunny won four awards: Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, and Top Latin Song.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video butter billboard music award

Related Stories

music

BTS’ message for fans as country battles Covid-19: ‘Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:01 PM IST
bollywood

Disha Patani does backflip to new BTS song Butter and Tiger Shroff is impressed, watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 03:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP