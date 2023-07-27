'Been living as undead…', Sinead O’Connor had shared pain over son's suicide in her last tweet

On Wednesday, Irish singer Sinead O’Connor passed away at the age of 56. Her death was reported by her friends via a statement. No news has been shared regarding the cause of death. However, the evocative musician never hid her mental health struggles and also shared her diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

In this Oct. 5, 2014 file photo, Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performed during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. Police in suburban Chicago have put out a well-being check for the Irish singer. (AP)

A heartbreaking discovery has revealed her final tweet which she posted a few days before her death.

Sinead seems to be a mother in agony, she expressed her grief over her son, Shane, who committed suicide at the age of 17. On July 17, she wrote, "Been living as undead night creature since... He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Sinead also shared a Spotify link to the musical piece, ‘Chenrezi’ with the caption, “For all mothers of Suicided children. Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra”

Her son, Shane passed away in 2022 after he was reported missing from a suicide watch at an Irish hospital. Sinead released a statement soon after his death, saying, "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinead herself has struggled with mental health issues over the years. In 2016, she went missing in Chicago and was suicidal. Fortunately, she was later located safe. However, in July 2022, she was hospitalised after posting “harrowing” messages that suggested her intent to “follow” her son.

Sinead stopped performing after the loss of her son. Her management team released a statement regarding the same and all her scheduled gigs were cancelled.

Sinead’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement to The Irish Times. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” read the statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinead has three children, Jake Reynolds, 36, Roisin Waters, 27, and Yeshua Bonadio, 16. The cause of her death has not been revealed yet.