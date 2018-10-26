Today in New Delhi, India
Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam, renounces Catholicism, changes name to Shuhada' Davitt

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who has openly rebelled against the Catholic church in the past, has announced her conversion to Islam.

Sinead O’Connor has been sharing pictures of herself in hijabs recently.

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and said she has changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt.

The 51-year-old has been posting selfies of herself wearing hijabs on Twitter in recent days, as well as a video in which she sang the Azan, or call to prayer.

She tweeted on October 19: "This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant."

The singer ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II during a Saturday Night Live appearance in 1992 as a protest against the Catholic Church.

In recent years she has openly spoken about her mental health issues.

