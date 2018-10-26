Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam, renounces Catholicism, changes name to Shuhada' Davitt

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and said she has changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt.

The 51-year-old has been posting selfies of herself wearing hijabs on Twitter in recent days, as well as a video in which she sang the Azan, or call to prayer.

This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

She tweeted on October 19: "This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant."

Here is my 1st attempt at singing the Azan. I got some pronouncition wrong because emotions took me from my page... but there’ll be hundreds of others onstage to come ... https://t.co/vDFyheqOOc — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

The singer ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II during a Saturday Night Live appearance in 1992 as a protest against the Catholic Church.

In recent years she has openly spoken about her mental health issues.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 13:28 IST