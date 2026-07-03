Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say ‘I do’, these celebrity weddings had the whole world watching

Celebrity weddings have long been more than private celebrations. From royal ceremonies to billionaire extravaganzas and Hollywood spectacles, some have become global cultural events that captured the attention of millions.

The world has witnessed multiple lavish weddings-- from royals to tech giants.

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As speculation continues to swirl over reports that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be preparing to tie the knot, here's a look back at some of the most talked-about celebrity weddings that made headlines around the world.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

When Prince William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, the wedding became one of the biggest televised events in history. Nearly 2,000 guests attended the ceremony, while an estimated two billion people watched worldwide. Kate's Alexander McQueen lace gown, the Buckingham Palace balcony kiss and the grandeur of the occasion cemented it as a defining royal wedding of the modern era.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

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{{^usCountry}} Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel blended centuries-old royal traditions with contemporary influences. Meghan's Givenchy bridal gown, an uplifting gospel choir and the couple's personal touches made the ceremony one of the most widely discussed weddings of the decade. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel blended centuries-old royal traditions with contemporary influences. Meghan's Givenchy bridal gown, an uplifting gospel choir and the couple's personal touches made the ceremony one of the most widely discussed weddings of the decade. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin {{/usCountry}}

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Hollywood star George Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice in 2014, transforming the Italian city into the centre of the entertainment world. Celebrities, business leaders and international media flocked to the canals as the celebrations unfolded over several days.

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez exchanged vows in Venice in 2025 in a lavish celebration attended by business leaders, celebrities and prominent public figures. The multi-day festivities quickly became one of the year's biggest celebrity events.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding became one of India's grandest celebrations in recent memory. Months of pre-wedding festivities, luxury cruises and star-studded galas culminated in a multi-day ceremony in Mumbai attended by global business leaders, political figures and Bollywood's biggest names.

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia

Long before lavish billionaire weddings became commonplace, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal's daughter Vanisha Mittal's 2004 wedding to banker Amit Bhatia set a new benchmark for opulence.

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The week-long celebrations took place across iconic French venues, including the Palace of Versailles, the Jardin des Tuileries and the 17th-century château Vaux-le-Vicomte. Guests reportedly travelled on chartered private jets, enjoyed a private Kylie Minogue performance and witnessed a fireworks display near the Eiffel Tower. The wedding was widely reported to have cost around ₹240 crore, making it one of the most expensive weddings of its time.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner opted for a more intimate approach before hosting an elegant black-tie celebration in Palermo, Sicily. Dua's custom Chanel Haute Couture bridal gown and a guest list featuring fashion icons, including Donatella Versace, made the event an instant talking point.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2014 wedding combined high fashion with European grandeur. After an extravagant pre-wedding celebration at the Palace of Versailles, the couple exchanged vows in Florence in a ceremony that drew global media attention.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Be Next?

Rumours surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding plans continue to dominate social media, although neither has confirmed the speculation. If the couple does decide to marry, their wedding is expected to rank among the most closely watched celebrity events in recent memory, joining a list of ceremonies that transcended entertainment and became global pop culture moments.