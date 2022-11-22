Being on TV filled me with confidence: Sheykhar

Composer-singer Sheykhar Ravjiani is thankful to television for giving him an identity and for taking him to every household. From being a reality show participant to making it to the judge’s chair – Ravjiani says the small screen has been an integral part of his musical journey. “In an era where there was no social media, as a composer and singer, I had to rely on mass media to connect with my listeners and fans. It was always good to be seen on television, as I could connect with a wider audience through my music and my presence on reality shows,” he says.

The Vikram Vedha composer was a contestant on Sa Re Ga Ma in 1997 and he calls it a “milestone moment”. He explains, “I suddenly found myself on stage, with the whole country watching. It was a defining moment for me as a singer where I discovered how much I loved being on stage. It filled me with the confidence I needed to take the next leap of faith towards my dreams. I also remember making a silent oath to myself to one day become such an accomplished composer and singer that I would next appear on the same show as a judge and mentor - a dream that has come true not once, but three times.”

Ravjiani applauds TV for giving exposure to so many talented artistes. “Over the past decade, we have seen an unearthing of some incredible talent through music reality shows on TV. These shows help discover the most treasured singers. It’s something to be proud of,” he shares.

