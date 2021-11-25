Being with my daughter has taught me so much more about life: Jassie Gill

Jassie Gill’s latest single Surma from his album All Rounder is currently topping international charts. The news came as a surprise for the singer-actor but he’s glad that the track has reached music lovers across the globe. “I never make music with the intention of achieving a milestone. I love making music and I put all my heart into it. But if something reaches the audience on a wider scale, what better than that? As artistes, we want to touch as many hearts as possible,” he shares.

Gill, who was recently seen in the web film, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?, is also popular among fans for sharing his reels with daughter, Roojas Kaur Gill, on Instagram. Ask him about it and he says that the past one year has been special for him as he got to spend some quality time with her.

“My daughter’s presence has changed me a lot as a person and artiste. It has taught me so much more about life. She loves singing. When I’m at home, she’s always with me, sitting on my lap. I’m really grateful for her,” he says, adding, “I stay in Chandigarh for work. My family lives in Canada. But during the lockdown last year, I went to Canada to be with them and this time around, I called them to India.”

Jassie Gill with his daughter Roojas Kaul Gill

The singer and actor, who turns 33 today, is looking forward to celebrating the day with his near and dear ones: “I’m not very big on birthdays. My parents have come down to Chandigarh. My friends, including Babbal (Rai; Punjabi singer) also live in the same building as I do.”

In the coming year, Gill plans to focus on acting in Hindi films. “A lot of my fans complain that I don’t do enough Hindi films. Along with my music career, I plan on focusing on acting and listening to many scripts,” he signs off.