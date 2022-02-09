Beqaaboo: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi go on a romantic trip, enjoy date night in new Gehraiyaan song. Watch

Beqaaboo, a new song from Gehraiyaan's soundtrack, released on Wednesday. The music video is a montage of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic moments from a trip together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika and Siddhant can be seen cuddling on a yacht and enjoying a date while spending some time together, away from the rest of the world. Sharing the song on Instagram, Deepika wrote: “I’d be lying if I said this isn’t my most favourite song from the album! Beqaaboo playing on loop.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama, which revolves around the theme of infidelity in relationships. The trailer of the film, which released last month, reveals how Deepika’s character Alisha falls for her cousin Tia’s fiance Zain, played by Siddhant. Dhairya Karwa has been cast as Alisha’s husband Karan while Ananya Panday portrays the role of Tia.

Shakun, who hired an intimacy director for his film, told Hindustan Times in an interview: “I think there are more conversations about intimacy than probably the story deserves. Intimacy is a very small part of this big story and I know people would feel that way when they watch. Yes, I wanted to give it respect like any other department. I wanted the actors to feel safe, secure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I wasn't getting the intimacy director to make it bolder. I was trying to make the experience respectful. So that's why, for me, the conversation is never about glorifying it. If anything, I am trying to make it subtler, less titillating and less scandalising. I am not playing it for shock value,” he added.

Also read: Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra on film's intimate scenes: 'I'm not playing it for shock value

Earlier, the team of Gehraiyaan released two songs from the movie--the title track and a peppy number Doobey. Both songs offered glimpses of the four lead characters of the film and their emotional turmoils.

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON