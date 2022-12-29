Best movie songs of 2022: Brahmastra's Kesariya to RRR's Naacho Naacho and Gangubai Kathiawadi's Shikayat

2022 gave us a variety of musical numbers from films. From the upbeat Naacho Naacho to a moody Gehraiyaan, the songs fit every occasion and remind us that no matter the films, Bollywood never fails to provide memorable songs to tune into. Here are our best movie songs of the year, ranked in no particular order. (Also read: Best Hollywood film performances of 2022: Timothée Chalamet to Michelle Yeoh and Mia Goth)

A still from the song Shauq in Qala.

Shauq from Qala: All the Amit Trivedi compositions from the album of Qala are so distinct and evocative that they could headline its own list, yet Shauq stands out for us. Sung hauntingly by Sahid Mallya, Shauq works as a double-edged sword that cuts deep through Varun Grover's playful words. Moody, delicate and sensuous, the mesmerizing track is complemented by an equally beautiful picturization atop a boat surrounded by evening fog- where each character expresses a different emotion through the song. Its a treat for the senses.

Huma Qureshi in a still from Shikayat in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shikayat from Gangubai Kathiawadi: Shikayat is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical gift to his audiences in the era of remixes and loud anthems. This beautiful Qawali arrives all of a sudden in the rush of events in Gangubai Kathiawadi and provides its protagonist a moment of holding back. Penned by AM Turaz and flawlessly rendered by Archana Gore, Shikayat is a celebration of love and the inevitable heartbreak it ensures. Standing above all is a breathtaking Huma Qureshi, who kills it with her expressions.

Kesariya from Brahmastra: Granted that the 'love storyian' bit did sound a little out of tune, but stil no other song still had quite the effect like Kesariya from Brahmastra did in this year. Arijit Singh ruled the charts in this Pritam composition, even as Amitabh Bhattacharya's soulful words- notice how it incorporates patjhar (autumn) with chanar (maple), amavas (new moon) with fuljhari (connection to Diwali) made sure that the song stayed on loop in our playslists.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in a still from Gehraiyaan.

Gehraiyaan title track from Gehraiyaan: The first song that struck from this year was the Gehraiyaan title track composed by OAFF and Savera. The song hits different because it doesn't fit with the accustomed romantic numbers we are used to in Bollywood mainstream films. Rewritten with the same composition of Frontline created by OAFF with lyrics from Ankur Tewari, the tune hits just the right balance of haunting fear and familiar exasperation in holding onto love.

Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha : Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh's vocals trace this exquisite classical composition by Pritam for the Laal Singh Chaddha album with a feather-weight, tender quality. Amitabh Bhattacharya's soulful lines are proof enough that the writer can blend even the harshest of syllables into the tune- note how the line "Mere liye tu barkat ka taaveez hai," (For me, you are the talisman of prosperity) sit so well with the harmony. The use of harmonium alone in Tere Hawaale is a standout.

Ram Charan and NTR Jr, in Naacho Naacho from RRR.

Naacho Naacho from RRR: The song that has caught the attention not only of the country but also worldwide- Naatu Naatu has become unbeatable. Even the Hindi version Naacho Naacho from S S Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is an instant delight. Composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu has already made history by being the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Best Original Song at the Oscars, and it may very well bring home the gold. Catchy, upbeat and spectacularly choreographed by Prem Rakshith, we can't wait to see Naatu Naatu set the Oscars stage on fire.

La Ilaaj from Darlings: Trust Gulzar to effortlessly churn out the logic in staying within the framework of an abusive marriage in this track from Darlings. Note how the track gently traces the fine line that divides wanting love and persevering in the name of it. "Aisi junooni ko samjhana mushkil he," (This passion is difficult to realize) is the only way this dilemma can be understood. Vishal Bharadwaj's composition is unbeatable as always, and Arijit Singh's vocals linger long after this raw, unusually striking number comes to a finish.

Special mention: Ye Ek Jindagi from Monica! O My Darling, Atak Gaya from Badhaai Do, Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Aise Kyun from Mismatched Season 2.