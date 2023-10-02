Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour film, drops trailer; fans react: 'There will never be another like her'

Beyoncé has announced the release of her upcoming concert film, which is based on her 2023 Renaissance World Tour. On Monday, the singer released the first official trailer of her film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on Instagram. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1. (Also read: Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's NFL game with Ryan Reynolds, Blake lively, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner. See pics)

About the trailer

The trailer opens with the voiceover of the singer saying, "When I am performing, I am nothing but free." The scenes then cut to various stages comprising of exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her Renaissance World Tour, which concluded yesterday in Kansas City, Missouri. "My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged." she adds. The trailer teases how Beyoncé envisioned this tour would be like, as the excited audience members assemble to witness her perform on stage.

Fan reactions to the trailer

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Beyoncé wrote in the caption,"Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply." Soon, fans of the singer flooded the comments section.

"Exactly what I've been waiting for!!!!!! So excited can’t wait to see this!!" said a fan. Another wrote, "Can’t wait!!!! Thank you Beyoncé and the entire RWT talent and crew for your effortless genius throughout the summer. This tour is a classic and one of the greatest of all time." A comment read, "Beyoncé’s dedication to her work and projects, the amazing quality and how much detail and effort she puts into everything she does makes me admire her so much. There will never be another, can’t wait to watch this."

A few weeks, Variety had reported that Beyoncé has closed a deal to distribute her new concert film directly with exhibition giant AMC Theatres. Her tour has become the highest-grossing female tour in history and holds the record for highest-monthly tour gross of all time.

Recently, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit attended Beyonce's concert as part of her Renaissance tour. The actor with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and a friend as she danced her heart out to Beyoncé's live performance. “Who rules the world? Girls.” Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible.” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

