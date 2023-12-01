Beyonce surprises fans with new track ‘My House’ in 'Renaissance: A Film' | Watch

Queen Bey is leaving no stone unturned to make sure her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce is a huge success. The singer just surprised the Bey Hive with a new track in the film, titled ‘My House.’ The bass-filled song begins with Beyonce giving her signature laugh before declaring, “Here we go.”

The Grammy winner delivers a fast-paced rap to the start off the track that then transitions into the chant: "Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?/ Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?/ Who they came to see? Me/ Who reppin' like me?/ Don't make me get up out of my seat/ Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh."

Then she joins the chorus to sing, "When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)/ Make love in the (House)/ Stay up late in this (House)/ Don't give a f**k about my (House)/ Then get the f**k up out my house/ Get the f**k up out my house."

Post it's release the track has already entered the top 5 on US iTunes.

You can watch the music video for the song here:

The singer recently graced the red carpet on Thursday night, at the London premiere of her film, alongside her husband JAY-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Additionally, the premiere was attended by American pop star Taylor Swift, there to support Beyonce just like she did during the premiere of the singer's Eras Tour film.

My House: Social Media Reaction

“BEYONCÉ’S NEW SONG MY HOUSE IS OUT NOW OMFG GET UP FOR RAYONCÉ😭😭😭😭😭” wrote a fan on X.

“MY HOUSE goes hard. God was in the studio” praised another.

"i kinda like the first half of my house better than the second. like when i think of beyonce its what i image. the trumpets the theatrics that nasty southern sound like thats her to her core"