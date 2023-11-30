Bianca Censori carries stuffed animal during outing with Kanye West in Dubai

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori recently made headlines after they were rumoured to have broken up in less than a year of marriage. However, the duo reunited in Dubai after spending considerable time apart. While reports suggest a strain on their marriage, the Australian native recently stepped out in Dubai, where the duo have reportedly “settled,” with the 46-year-old rapper. On Tuesday night, Censori and West made a surprise appearance at a fashion event.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out in Dubai recently(X, formerly Twitter)

Censori made a style statement as she donned a mini bodycon dress paired with high heels and a fluffy hat. Throughout the outing, the 28-year-old architect kept holding onto a stuffed toy in her arms, close to her chest, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, the Praise God rapper sported his signature all-black ensemble, wearing a long black coat with a hoodie over his head. The duo were spotted talking to each other as they walked they made their way into the exclusive event.

According to Grazia, West and Censori were the guests of honour at the A-list celebrity dinner. American singer Ty Dolla $ign and Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim were also in attendance. The event was hosted in partnership with Ounass to celebrate the launch of the first-ever Amina Muaddi pop-up in the Middle East, the outlet added. The store will launch on December 1 at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.

This outing comes after Censori was reported to be “distancing” herself from the Flashing Lights rapper as martial woes between the pair grew. Although the duo attended a private wedding ceremony in Dubai a week ago, Censori's behaviour suggested no signs of reconciliation, as pointed out by a celebrity body language expert. West was also spotted at a nightclub without Censori, where he gave a surprise performance of his latest track Vultures alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

