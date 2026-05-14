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Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour faces cuts over foul gestures, explicit words in India: Report

Billie Eilish's concert film, originally slated for May 8, 2026, is now set to release in India on May 15 due to censorship-related delays. 

May 14, 2026 08:25 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Indian fans of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish had to wait a little longer after her latest concert film reportedly ran into censorship-related delays in India. The singer’s immersive live feature, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), was originally expected to arrive in Indian theatres alongside several international markets on May 8, 2026. However, the film’s certification process reportedly took longer than anticipated after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested multiple changes before approving it for theatrical release.

Billie Eilish’s concert film faces cuts in India: Report.(REUTERS)

The concert movie, co-directed by Billie Eilish and acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, blends large-scale performance footage with immersive 3D visuals designed specifically for IMAX and premium theatrical formats.

What reportedly changed in the Indian version?

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC removed a brief visual moment during the concert footage involving a foul hand gesture. The scene, reportedly lasting only a few seconds, was replaced with an alternate shot in the Indian theatrical version.

Apart from that, a longer musical portion from the film was also reportedly trimmed. Several explicit words used during live performances and backstage interactions were additionally muted or modified for the version screened in Indian cinemas.

Because the project is backed by Paramount Pictures and involves an international creative team, the edits reportedly required approval from the studio’s US headquarters before the revised version could move ahead for certification in India.

Release delayed after certification process

 
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