Billie Eilish pays tribute to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza with Euphoria song Never Felt So Alone

Billie Eilish payed a heartfelt tribute to late actor Angus Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 25. As per a report by Page Six, the What Was I Made For? singer took out a moment from her headlining set at Lollapalooza on Thursday night to sing the number Never Felt So Alone. (Also read: Maude Apatow pens moving tribute on Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud's death: ‘I will love you forever’)

Billie pays tribute

Billie Eilish paid tribute to Angus Cloud in her Lollapalooza show.

As per a report by Page Six, the singer performed Never Felt So Alone at the end of her show at Chicago on Thursday. After she performed the song, Billie said "RIP Angus Cloud everybody," to the audience. The number Never Felt So Alone, was featured in the second season of Euphoria. She recorded the track with Labyrinth. Angus Cloud marked his acting debut with Euphoria, where he played the friendly drug dealer Fezco. He also starred in the second season of the hit HBO show helmed by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya in the lead.

What the statement said

The late actor's family confirmed the tragic news on Monday and issued a statement. It read, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Zendaya and Maude's Instagram tribute

Soon after, his Euphoria co-stars took to Instagram to share their heartfelt tribute. Zendaya wrote, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)... For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

Meanwhile, Maude Apatow, whose character Lexi Howard in Euphoria forms a romantic relationship with Fez, took to Instagram and mourned his loss. "Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken," she wrote. Billie had commented on Maude's post with a heart emoticon.

