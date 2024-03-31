Will BLACKPINK’s Jennie make solo comeback with an album in June? Here's what her agency said

After several reports emerged that BLACKPINK member Jennie will make a solo comeback with an album in June, her new agency OA (ODD ATELIER) has responded to it. As per Soompi, a representative of OA addressed the reports on Sunday. (Also Read | BLACKPINK Jennie to join Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum for new show My Name is Gabriel: Report) Jennie Kim in Solo music video (2018)(YouTube / BLACKPINK)

What OA said about Jennie's comeback

The person said, “Nothing has been confirmed.” Earlier, News1 reported that Jennie has started preparations to release a solo album in June. It would mark her first comeback since leaving YG Entertainment and starting her own label OA (ODD ATELIER), in 2023.

Jennie has two agencies, what it means

Jennie is no longer signed up to YG Entertainment, but she and the other three BLACKPINK members – Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo – renewed their contracts for group activities. It means that Jennie’s group activities with BLACKPINK will still be managed by YG Entertainment, but her solo activities will be managed by OA.

When Jennie spoke about OA

Earlier this year, Jennie appeared on KBS 2TV's talk show, The Seasons, hosted by Lee Hyori, where she had opened up about her own label ODD ATELIER. She had said, as per Allkpop, "I will continue to do group activities (with YG Entertainment) but I wanted to do solo activities more freely so I carefully established (my own agency). There is a crew of people that were with me for a long time (at my label). I wanted to freely do any activities and promotions.”

When Jennie announced her new agency

Jennie announced her new agency in December last year. She had said, “Hi, this is Jennie. this year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called oa. Please show lots of love for my new start with oa and of course, BLACKPINK.”

About Jennie

Jennie first made her solo debut in 2018 with the hit SOLO. She recently released the special single You & Me in October last year. Jennie is currently starring in the new tvN variety show Apartment 404.

