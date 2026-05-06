BLACKPINK's Jisoo accused by Belgian designer of not returning outfits for six months: ‘Unprofessional and horrifying’

A Belgian fashion designer has gone public with claims that clothing items used by Blackpink member Jisoo have not been returned for half a year. Benjamin Voortmans, the founder of the brand Judassime, took to social media to express his frustration over the situation, which involved pieces sent to South Korea for a specific project.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo named in designer row over unreturned fashion pieces.(REUTERS)

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Also read: Exclusive: BLACKPINK's Jisoo gets candid about facing her fears and shares a heartfelt message to Indian fans

Allegations of unreturned collection pieces

Voortmans stated on his brand’s Instagram account that several items were shipped to Korea six months ago for Jisoo’s album cover photoshoot. According to the designer, these pieces were a significant part of his collection and were highly valued. He claimed that despite sending contracts and invoices to initiate legal proceedings, he received no response from the singer’s representatives. The designer’s initial posts were blunt, using the tag "Please return my belongings" and suggesting that the items had been effectively stolen due to the team's prolonged silence. That video has been deleted from his Instagram handle.

Resolution and retrieval efforts

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{{^usCountry}} Following the public outcry, Voortmans posted an update on May 6, indicating that the matter is finally being addressed. He noted that he received news that the situation is being resolved and that a representative will be sent to South Korea to physically retrieve the clothing. Bortmans clarified that, while he mentioned Jisoo specifically, his grievance was directed at the project's management. He revealed that approximately ten other participants were involved in this creative endeavour and that the lack of communication was a systemic failure of the staff in charge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the public outcry, Voortmans posted an update on May 6, indicating that the matter is finally being addressed. He noted that he received news that the situation is being resolved and that a representative will be sent to South Korea to physically retrieve the clothing. Bortmans clarified that, while he mentioned Jisoo specifically, his grievance was directed at the project's management. He revealed that approximately ten other participants were involved in this creative endeavour and that the lack of communication was a systemic failure of the staff in charge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that being ignored for six months was an unprofessional and "horrifying" experience for a small business. The designer stood by his decision to go public and explained that the primary issue was not the singer herself but the conduct of the team members who failed to communicate for half a year. Online backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that being ignored for six months was an unprofessional and "horrifying" experience for a small business. The designer stood by his decision to go public and explained that the primary issue was not the singer herself but the conduct of the team members who failed to communicate for half a year. Online backlash {{/usCountry}}

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The designer also addressed the negative messages he received from fans following his initial posts. He clarified that he was not attacking the artist personally but was instead demanding accountability from her professional circle. “I don't think I ever wanted to have hate towards her, whatsoever. I love her. I love what she stands for, ” he added.

Benjamin Voortmans alleges that clothing sent has not been returned for six months.

Jisoo at MET Gala 2026

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This incident follows a high-profile period for the star. Jisoo recently made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala 2026, where she wore custom Dior and Cartier, and the theme of this year was “Fashion Is Art”. During the event, she was seen posing with fellow Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, marking a major moment for the group on the global fashion stage. She said that she was excited to be at the prestigious event and that her look took 4-5 hours to put together. The singer-actor has been a regular face at the Paris Fashion Week ever since she became the brand ambassador for Dior.

On the acting front, Jisoo recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Boyfriend on Demand, appearing alongside actor Seo In Guk.

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