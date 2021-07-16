Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BLACKPINK: Rosé gets a musical gift and handwritten note from John Mayer, here's what he wrote
music

BLACKPINK: Rosé gets a musical gift and handwritten note from John Mayer, here's what he wrote

On Friday, BLACKPINK member Rosé received a sweet gift from John Mayer. She took to Instagram Stories and thanked the singer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:51 PM IST
BLACKPINK singer Rosé received an electric guitar from John Mayer.

BLACKPINK member Rosé received a sweet gift from singer John Mayer. On Friday, the South Korean singer took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures to reveal she received an electric guitar from John Mayer.

One of the pictures revealed that the BLACKPINK member had received the bright pink guitar along with a handwritten note. In the note, John wrote, "Rosé! I should be thanking YOU! (so thank you.)" She shared the picture along with the caption, "Life is complete.”

Another picture featured a close-up shot of the guitar, which also featured John's autograph on it. The sweet gesture left BLACKPINK fans, also known as BLINKS, gushing.

BLACKPINK member Rosé shares pics of guitar gifted by John Mayer.

"WOW john mayer sent rosé a pink electric guitar with a note that says "i should be thanking YOU"... the positive impact she has with just her sweet voice," a fan wrote on Twitter. "John mayer sent rosé a guitar from his own collection. the global connections & respect she has from others purely for her love and dedication to music is insane. so proud and happy for her. i know she’s smiling happy as hell," added another. A third said, 'the way john mayer knew rosé's fav color was baby pink and sent her a guitar, she deserves it all, im so proud."

Also read: Big Hit Music responds to reports of BTS collaborating with Coldplay for their new track

John's gift to Rosé comes a few weeks after she sang his track Slow Dancing In A Burning Room in an episode of the Korean variety show Sea Of Hope. Following the episode, John had shared a snapshot of the performance on his Instagram Stories and said, "This is gorgeous." Besides performing his track, Rosé has also performed The Only Exception, by Paramore, and Because I Love You, by Yoo Jae-ha. She is also set to perform Dear John by Taylor Swift in an upcoming episode.

blackpink john mayer

