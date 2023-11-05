BLACKPINK star Lisa's Chinese social media page suspended over racy dance number

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 05, 2023 03:12 PM IST

BLACKPINK member Lisa's Weibo account was suspended after a risque burlesque performance in Paris

BLACKPINK member Lisa's page on the Chinese social media platform Weibo has been taken down. This comes weeks after the K-pop idol performed a racy burlesque routine in Paris, for which she faced major backlash in China as per CNN. The South Korean singer's Weibo account was suspended on Wednesday. According to the statement released on her replacement page, “The account can longer be viewed because it has received complaints of breaches of law and regulations, as well as relevant rules from the Weibo Community Management Regulations.”

Lisa performed five shows at the Crazy Horse Paris, which is one of the most prominent burlesque avenues in France, back in September. However, it is not clear yet as to what complaints were registered against her which led to her account being suspended. After some video clips of the said performance were shared online, Lisa received flak for her controversial performance in several Asian countries including China. Fans speculate that Weibo's decision to suspend her account may have been linked to the minimal attire which is usually worn by burlesque dancers.

Other BLACKPINK members- Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé still have access to their accounts as they did not participate in the Crazy Horse performances. Soon after Lisa's account was taken down, a debate erupted on Weibo as users questioned why the famous K-pop idol opted for a controversial performance. One Weibo user queried, “Lisa is given very good resources. Why did she choose the Crazy Horse show?” Some of the video clips were shared on X, formerly Twitter, which prompted fans to ask the user to delete it. One X user wrote, “IT IS NOT LISA ... for god sake !” Another said, “Thats not Lisa. Delete it . She was wearing CL ‘s sneakers .”

