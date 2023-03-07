Blackpink's Jennie attends Paris Fashion Week with bandaid on face after injury, fans laud her beauty: 'She's owning it'

Blackpink member Jennie has reached the French capital for this season's Paris Fashion Week. Pictures and videos of Jennie from the event have now arrived on social media and all of them show her with an adhesive bandage under her right eye as she recently suffered from a minor injury while exercising. Jennie had earlier told fans about it. Also read: Blackpink's Jennie sustains minor injury on face, apologises ahead of Malaysia concert, assures worried fans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jennie is attending Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready-to-Wear show as the brand ambassador. For the event, she slipped into a white jumpsuit, paired with black heels and a matching black purse from the luxury brand. She completed her look with a silver belt and rings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the makeup, she kept it simple with dewy makeup and snatched kohl-rimmed eyes. She also sported a bandage to cover up her face injury and fans cannot stop praising her for embracing her flaws. Upon reaching the venue, she greeted a large crowd of fans with flying kisses and waved at them. She also met actor Park Seo Joon and posed with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Jennie's look, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Not Jennie making that bandaid look like an intended accessory.” “The bandaid makes her look extra badass with the eyeliner,” added another one. Someone else also tweeted, “Even with a bandaid she still looks SO GOOD. So unreal, especially those seductive eyes.” “I really refrain myself from saying this because it is something that hurts her but Jennie's about to make bandaid as fashion staple,” added one more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on March 3, Jennie, the unofficial leader of Blackpink, shared the news of her face injury in the middle of the K-pop group's ongoing Born Pink World Tour. She wrote to fans on a fan community platform, “BLINK (BLACKPINK’s fan club), I just wanted to upload this post first in case you would get surprised.”

"During our brief break, I was taking care of my health, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and have a bit of a scar on my face. I wanted to recover quickly to not worry BLINK but it’s still healing so I’ll be wearing a bandage on my face for awhile,” she had already told fans that they can expect to see her with a bandage on the face soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Please understand even if I sound a bit silly. I have to showcase a good performance so I’m sorry for being like this, everyone. I will get better soon so please don’t worry, and I’ll see you soon,” Jennie had also said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON