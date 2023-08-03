BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are in love, and fans can’t get enough of their romance

It’s official: Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating!

Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are the new power couple(Instagram/ Jisoo/ Ahn Bo-hyun)

The happy news was confirmed by YG Entertainment, the agency that represents Jisoo, on Thursday, after a Korean media outlet reported on their budding romance.

Fans have been showering the couple with love and congratulations ever since.

“[Jisoo and Ahn] are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” YG Entertainment said in their statement, asking fans to be respectful of their privacy as they explore their relationship.

This is a big moment for the Blackpink members, as it is the first time that YG Entertainment has officially confirmed a dating rumor involving any of them.

The girl group, which debuted in 2016, has become a global phenomenon with its catchy songs, stunning visuals, and charismatic performances. They are currently on their second world tour, called “Born Pink,” which showcases their immense talent and popularity.

Who is Ahn Bo-hyun?

Ahn Bo-hyun is a renowned actor and model who has been in the industry since 2007. He started his career as a model before making his acting debut in 2014 with the KBS2 drama “Golden Cross.” He has since impressed viewers with his versatile roles in hit series like “Descendants of The Sun” (2016), “Itaewon Class” (2020), “Yumi’s Cells” (2021, 2022), and “Military Prosecutor Doberman” (2022).

Jisoo, meanwhile, is a multi-talented idol who has proven her skills as a singer, dancer, and performer as a member of Blackpink. She has also ventured into acting, making her debut as the lead actress in the JTBC drama “Snowdrop” (2021), which received high ratings and acclaim. Fans from all over the world have expressed their happiness and support for Jisoo and Ahn on social media. Many are delighted to see their favorite stars finding love and happiness with each other and have promised to support them unconditionally. However, it is also important for fans to respect their idols’ personal lives and not intrude on their privacy or spread false rumours.

Jisoo and Ahn deserve to enjoy their relationship without any pressure or interference.

