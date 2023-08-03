Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori looks glum in a bikini top and barefoot in Italy

Bianca Censori, the Australian architect who married Kanye West in a symbolic ceremony earlier this year, looked tired and unhappy as she joined the rapper in Florence, Italy, on Tuesday. HT Image

The 28-year-old Yeezy designer was photographed exclusively by Page Six wearing a skimpy black bikini top and black leggings, with a silver scarf around her neck and no shoes on her feet.

She had a sad expression on her face and was seen rubbing her eyes as she walked toward a car where West, 46, was waiting for her.

Censori also carried a black handbag and a pile of books, and showed off her new short brown hairdo.

West, on the other hand, had a busy day in the city where he married Kim Kardashian in 2014.

Report suggests he left his hotel around 10:45 a.m. and visited a fabric factory in Prato East.

He then stopped by a Balenciaga store with a friend and went to a gelato shop with a white towel covering his head.

The rapper tried to stay incognito in a white shirt, white linen pants, and black shoes, while enjoying a double scoop of ice cream.

Kanye later returned to his hotel and met up with Censori, before they headed to a farmhouse in the Galluzzo area of Florence.

They were accompanied by several members of his team, but not by his four children with Kardashian.

Censori has been seen spending time with West’s eldest daughter, North West, 10, on several occasions.

She held hands with the smiling girl at West’s 46th birthday bash in Los Angeles in June.

She also joined West and North for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., shortly after their wedding in January and at Universal Studios Hollywood in March.

Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with West, filed for divorce from him in November 2022 after eight years of marriage.

She said co-parenting with the “Stronger” singer was “really hard.”

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” Kardashian, 42, said in a 2022 interview.