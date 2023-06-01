BLACKPINK's Jisoo tests positive for Covid-19, to skip Japan concerts

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The K-pop group's agency YG Entertainment announced the same on the fan community Weverse. Jisoo will not be a part of BLACKPINK's upcoming concerts in Japan. Also read: Jisoo's music video "Flower" achieves 200 million YouTube views in just over 39 days

YG Entertainment reveals Jisoo's covid diagnosis

BLACKPINK's Jisoo tested covid positive. (Photo- REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)(REUTERS)

The agency shared in a statement, "Hello, This is YG Entertainment. We would like to inform you that BLACKPINK member JISOO was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on June 1st. JISOO took a self-test on May 30 after showing mild cold symptoms. At first, she initially tested negative but ultimately tested positive on June 1st.

"JISOO was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with BLACKPINK fans who have been waiting for a long time, but decided not to participate in the concert for the artist’s health and the safety of all.

"Therefore, only three members, JENNIE, LISA, and ROSÉ, will participate in the [BORN PINK] World Tour concerts held in Osaka, Japan on June 3rd and 4th. We understand the anticipation and how much fans have been waiting for the performance and will do our best to present the concert as planned. We kindly ask for your strong support.

“We will put our utmost effort for JISOO's speedy recovery as well as the health and safety of our artists. We apologize and ask for your understanding once again. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

About Jisoo from BLACKPINK

Jisoo is the unofficial leader of BLACKPINK. The group consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their first album Square One. They are currently on for the Asian leg of their Born Pink World Tour to promote their last album Born Pink. The group has already wrapped up their concerts in China and Thailand as a part of their schedule.

For now, BLACKPINK has two concerts in Japan's Osaka on June 3 and 4. While fans won't be able to witness Jisoo creating her magic on the stage, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be performing as per the tour schedule. Meanwhile, fans are sending warm wishes for Jisoo's speedy recovery on Twitter. Jisoo's last music video was Flower, which was a commercial hit, claiming the number two spot on the Billboard Global 200.

