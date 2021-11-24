BLACKPINK’s Lisa tests positive for Covid-19, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose await results

BLACKPINK member Lisa on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released by YG Entertainment. The statement also said that the three other members of the group -- Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, are awaiting their test results.

As per the statement, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose took the RT-PCR tests after Lisa was diagnosed with coronavirus. However, the three other members haven't been 'classified as close contacts' yet.

"This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results," Soompi quoted YG Entertainment.

It also read, "We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."

Earlier this month, Lisa set the new K-pop female solo artist record by ranking on the US Billboard's main singles chart, Hot 100, with the sidetrack Money of her solo album LALISA.

According to the chart released by Billboard on November 9, the track ranked 93rd on the Hot 100. She is the first K-pop female solo artist who ranked Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks.

LALISA, released on September 10, ranked 84th on the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of its release. It also topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 72 countries and the Global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for 2 consecutive weeks.

Lisa recently participated in DJ Snake's new single SG and topped the iTunes chart in 41 countries. SG entered top 10 in all charts of Billboard dance/electronic music and topped the Latin digital song sales chart.