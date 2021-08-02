BLACKPINK members debut on Weverse and cause confusion among BTS fans, here's why

BLACKPINK fans were excited to learn that Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo have officially joined Weverse on Monday. The platform already hosted K-pop bands BTS, TXT, Hyphen, and SEVENTEEN, among many others, before the all-girl K-pop group joined it.

On the day of their debut, the members released a short video addressing their fans on the platform. Lisa and Jennie also shared a bunch of photos to greet their fans. While the fandom celebrated, users who had not followed BLACKPINK were confused when they received notifications about Lisa and Jennie.

Several Weverse users, many who follow BTS on the platform, took to Twitter and expressed their confusion over the mix-up in notifications. "Actually I'm not hating but the thing is I only following BTS in weverse and I'm getting blackpink notification also is there anything wrong with weverse," a fan tweeted. "I’m confused. Why am I getting notifications from Blackpink on Weverse when I haven’t joined their Weverse??? Is this some type of glitch? I am only on there for BTS," another fan tweeted.

"I have nothing against Blackpink but ARMYs don't get Weverse notification for BTS even if they are subscribed there but getting notification for BP without sub... Is this right? It never happened with any other artist who joined Weverse then why is it happening with BP?" another fan asked.

Weverse soon clarified the confusion with a statement. "We are deeply sorry for causing Weverse community notifications error. On August 2, between 12:00PM and 12:48PM, an error occurred and some Weverse users who allowed the push notifications received notifications from a certain Weverse community that they did not join," the statement read.

"We sincerely apologise for causing inconveniences to our users due to a temporary system error. Weverse immediately took on the task of correcting the system right after the error occurred, and the notifications system is back to normal now. We promise that we continuously correct the technical glitches and internally monitor the system," the team added.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK fans -- also known as BLINKS -- have numerous reasons to celebrate. Besides the Weverse debut, the dance practice video of DDU-DU DDU-DU surpassed 400 million views recently. Jisoo also completed 10 years with the K-pop group's label YG Entertainment over the weekend. The group will also mark their fifth debut anniversary this month.