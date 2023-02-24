Brad Paisley composes country song, featuring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; fans call it 'masterpiece'

Brad Paisley took to his official YouTube handle to share his new song Same Here on Friday. The song featured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and his speech to the people of Ukraine. Paisley's motive behind releasing this song is to utilize art as a means of drawing attention to the challenges faced by the Ukrainian people due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which happened precisely one year ago. Fans found Brad's song ‘beautiful’ and ‘masterpiece’. They rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet messages in the comment section. (Also read: Fans praise Alex Belew's Thai steak salad recipe: ‘this looks so delicious!'; ask him: 'how do we get a dinner invite?')

About a year ago, like many people worldwide, three-time Grammy-winning country star Brad Paisley watched helplessly as Russian troops invaded Ukraine on television, seeing people fleeing their homes. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia made it seem like the world had entered a new era that hadn't been seen in decades, Paisley recollected.

He revealed that he collaborated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his new song Same Here. The singer initiated the conversation with the President, and it is featured at the end of the song, which he co-written with Lee Thomas Miller and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. The conversation includes the President's sentiments regarding the Ukrainian people's desire for freedom and his acknowledgment of the shared values between Ukraine and America. Paisley highlights the song's aim to convey the universal similarities and values between people, despite language and distance.

On Friday, Brad shared the song on YouTube handle, with the caption, “Brad Paisley- Same Here (Audio) ft. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.” Reacting to the song, one of his fans wrote, “Brad, this is one of the greatest songs I've ever heard. Wow. Just wow.” Another fan commented, “God bless Country Music.” Other fan wrote, “Absolutely beautiful song! It is so toucing hearing President Zelenskyy feature those kind words.” A fan's comment read, “This is a masterpiece. Well done Brad!” “I need to listen to more country music”, added one. “This is a beautiful song. Freedom is a choice and shouldn't be taken away by anyone. All people have many similarities-love of family, children, parents and their country. This songs talks about all of it and is beautiful”, wrote other.

Brad stated in a brief video released by the Associated Press that President Zelenskyy can deliver numerous speeches, but conveying a message with a melody might be more effective.

