Brett James, Grammy-winning songwriter behind Carrie Underwood’s Jesus, Take The Wheel, dies in plane crash at 57

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Brett James, best known for penning Carrie Underwood’s hit Jesus, Take The Wheel and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, has died in a plane crash at the age of 57. Songwriter Brett James, with 27 No. 1 hits, dies in plane crash near Iotla Valley.

With a career boasting over 500 recorded songs, 27 No. 1 hits, and a Grammy Award, Brett's work left a major impact on country music.

He’s written some of the biggest hits in the genre, including Jesus, Take the Wheel – Carrie Underwood, Blessed – Martina McBride, When the Sun Goes Down – Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker, Mr. Know It All – Kelly Clarkson, The Truth – Jason Aldean, Cowboy Casanova – Carrie Underwood.

About the crash

As per WLOS, Brett was on board a small plane in Franklin, North California, when it crashed west of Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin on Thursday, September 18. No one of the three on board survived.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office said students and staff at Iotla Valley Elementary School are safe after the airplane accident occurred "on the neighboring property."

Condolences are pouring in after the demise of the country star. “The loss of a legend. Brett was always the kindest soul and was a champion for me early on in my career. You never forget people like that. So sad for his family. Praying for them,” wrote Justin Adams, another country singer.

A page dedicated to country music wrote, “Country music lost a legend. 💔 we are saddened to share that songwriter Brett James tragically passed away at 57 in a plane crash today. from Carrie Underwood’s Jesus Take The Wheel to Kenny Chesney’s When The Sun Goes Down, his work has left an unforgettable mark on country music. his legacy will live on through the songs that continue to inspire us. sending so much love to his family, friends, and the country music community.”

“Heartbreaking 💔 sending so much love to everyone who knew and loved him,” read another comment.