Britney and Victor video reveals the truth, cops won't slap charges. Here's what happened

Britney Spears will not see any charges pressed against the member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team involved in the incident where she claimed to have been slapped during an encounter with basketball player Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas.

Victor Wembanyama, Britney Spears(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently released video footage appears to support Spears' assertion that she merely tapped Wembanyama, rather than grabbing him.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) concluded “its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.”

“No charges will be filed against the person involved.”

TMZ released a video showing Spears, 41, running up behind 19-year-old Wembanyama and calling out, "Sir!" as the group was entering Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel.

As the Pop-star attempted to tap the basketball player on the back, the security guard's arm intervened, resulting in a slapping sound. But, the video does not clearly show which party made contact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spears' glasses were seen flying off her face.

ALSO READ| ‘Thank you to the Las Vegas PD,’ Britney Spear's alleged assault by NBA star's security prompts police report

A redacted police report, obtained by PEOPLE, reveals that the Spurs' security guard used his left hand to push Spears' hand away from Wembanyama, and the force applied caused Spears' hand to hit her own face, resulting in her sunglasses falling off.

TMZ initially reported that the ‘Princess of Pop’ filed a police report following the alleged slap by one of Wembanyama's security guards the previous evening.

The police department confirmed that officers responded to the location regarding a battery investigation at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NBA star addressed the situation in a video shared by KENS reporter Nate Ryan on Twitter. He explained that while walking with his team's security to a restaurant, he heard someone repeatedly calling his name. Despite being advised by security not to stop due to the potential for a large crowd forming, someone grabbed him from behind.

Wembanyama did not witness the exact details of the incident as he was walking straight ahead.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me ‘Don’t stop.’ But that person grabbed me from behind, grabbed on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind so I just know that the security pushed her away.”

He stated that security pushed the person away, but he was unaware of the person's identity until a couple of hours later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spears took to her social media accounts, describing the incident as a "traumatic experience" and expressing disappointment in not receiving an apology from Wembanyama, his team, or his security. She recounted recognizing the basketball star in the hotel lobby and later encountering him again at a different hotel. Wanting to congratulate him, she tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.

ALSO READ| Accuser calls Kevin Spacey's coming out 'disguise' as sexual assault trial unfolds

Spears claimed that Wembanyama's security back-handed her in the face without looking back, almost knocking her down and causing her glasses to fall off.

While the investigation has concluded without charges, the incident has generated significant attention due to the involvement of the pop star and the NBA player.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}