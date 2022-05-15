Britney Spears announces miscarriage with heartbreaking note, says she and Sam Asghari lost their 'miracle baby'

Britney Spears has shared a heartbreaking note to announce her miscarriage. The singer revealed last month that she is expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari. In a new joint statement, Britney and Sam shared that they have lost the 'miracle baby' in a miscarriage. Also Read| Britney Spears announces pregnancy, fiance Sam Asghari promises not to take fatherhood 'lightly'

Britney and Sam took to their Instagram accounts on Saturday to share the note, in which they wondered if they should have waited more before announcing the pregnancy to the world. The note, signed 'Sam & Britney,' read, "It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent."

It further said, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Instagram post.

Britney and Sam thanked fans for their support and also asked for some privacy as they deal with the difficult moment. Britney added in the caption, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support." Sam commented on it, "We will have a miracle soon."

The couple received support from their fans and friends. Hotel heiress Paris Hilton commented, "I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you." Singer Christina Perri wrote, "So sorry," adding a heart emoji.

Britney is mother to two sons. She had Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam in September last year, and revealed in April this year that they are expecting a baby.

It came after Britney had said during her conservatorship legal battle that she was not allowed to get off birth control when she wanted to have a baby. Britney's conservatorship was terminated and her father was removed as her legal guardian in November 2021, 13 years after it was imposed.

