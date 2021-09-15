Britney Spears clarifies after deleting Instagram account, says she is celebrating engagement with Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears took to Twitter to issue a clarification after fans were concerned about her Instagram account being deleted. She said that she is ‘taking a little break from social media’ to celebrate her recent engagement with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon,” she wrote, adding wink and ring emojis.

A source told Page Six, “She’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.” Maintaining that the decision to go off Instagram was hers, the insider added that it was ‘in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [following] the news of [her engagement].’

Britney and Sam met while shooting for the music video of her single, Slumber Party, in 2016. She announced their engagement earlier this week with a video in which she could be seen showing off her ring. “Look at that. Do you like it?” he asked her, to which she enthusiastically said yes. “I can’t f***ing believe it,” her caption read.

Sam took to his own Instagram page to post a picture in which he and Britney appeared to be kissing as she flaunted her ring.

Meanwhile, Britney is currently in the middle of a fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship, largely helmed by her father, Jamie Spears. She has been under conservatorship since 2008, after her public breakdowns, including shaving her head and attacking the paparazzi with an umbrella.

In June, Britney told a Los Angeles court that the 13-year-old conservatorship partially controlled by her father was abusive, saying “I just want my life back.” She said she hoped to marry and to have more children.

Earlier this month, Jamie said circumstances had changed and he filed a petition asking for the conservatorship to be ended. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29.

(With inputs from Reuters)

