Britney Spears urges judge to end her conservatorship: ‘I want my life back’

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, singer Britney Spears has told a judge that she wants to end the “abusive” case. She said on Wednesday that it has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

Speaking in open court for the first time in the case, Britney Spears condemned her father and others who control the conservatorship, which she said has compelled her to use birth control and take other medications against her will, and prevented her from getting married or having another child.

Many of the details Britney revealed have been carefully guarded by the court for years. Britney told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that “I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated." “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” said 39-year-old Britney. “I deserve to have a life." Her written speech lasted more than 20 minutes as her parents, fans and journalists listened to an audio live stream.

The judge thanked the pop star for her “courageous” words but made no rulings. A long legal process is likely before any decision is made on terminating the conservatorship.

Britney said she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby with him, but she is not allowed to even drive with him. “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car,” Britney said. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," Britney said, adding at another point, “I want my life back.”

She accused her father of relishing his power over her, as he showed when she failed a series of psychological tests in 2019 and forced her to go into a mental hospital. “I cried on the phone for an hour, and he loved every minute of it," Britney said. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%."

James Spears serves as co-conservator of his daughter’s finances, and also had control of her life decisions for most of the conservatorship. He currently serves as co-conservator of her finances.

Britney said her years-long public silence has falsely created the impression that she approved of her circumstances. “I’ve lied and told the whole world, ‘I’m OK, I’m happy,' ” she said. “I’ve been in denial, I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized.”

Britney's former boyfriend Justin Timberlake was among many who expressed outrage at her revelations. “What’s happening to her is just not right,” Justin tweeted. "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited its initial establishment with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Britney to prove she is competent before the case could end.