Britney Spears reconciles with mother Lynne: ‘Time heals all wounds’

Britney Spears is mending things with her mother Lynne after their fractured relationship over the years. The Toxic singer took to Instagram to share with fans that her mother had visited her home for the first time in three years, which resulted in a reconciliation. (Also read: Britney Spears slams TMZ and drops candid revelations teasing her memoir in emotional Instagram post)

Britney Spears shared a reconciliation post with her mother Lynne Spears.

Britney took to Instagram to share that 'time heals all wounds' and penned a heartfelt note about how she felt 'blessed' to be able to redirect matters in her life in the right manner. "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!" she wrote in the caption.

She posted a throwback photo of her younger self with the post. She was dressed as a ballerina in a pink dress and looked directly at the camera. Further adding that they mended things after over a decade, the singer concluded by saying, "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Britney's tumultuous relationship with her mother

Britney's relationship with her mother had grown hostile over the course of her conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021. Even though the conservatorship was run by her father Jamie Spears, Britney had claimed that her mother chose to not help her. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney had claimed, "Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life."

Britney had not invited her mother to her wedding

Britney had not invited her mother to her June 2022 wedding to husband Sam Asghari, although she commented to congratulate her daughter in the comments section of an Instagram post she made after the wedding. In December, Britney had reached out to her parents for reconciliation in a post on Instagram. “Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” she said.

