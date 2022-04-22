BTS ARMY says they are 'getting deals' for the band after convincing singer Pink Sweat$ for a collaboration

BTS ARMY was very proud of their fandom as David Bowden, an American singer known professionally as Pink Sweat$, asked for a collaboration with the band upon ARMY's encouragement. The singer has previously also praised BTS, and the K-pop band has also expressed its love for the musician. BTS ARMY made sure that the two are aware of their mutual appreciation for each other as they requested a collaboration. Also Read| BTS ARMY discovers old The Simpsons video, Cletus calls Jungkook 'too pretty'. Watch

Pink Sweat$ took to his Twitter account on Friday to share that he will be soon arriving in South Korea. The singer revealed that he will be performing at the Seoul Jazz Festival 2022 on May 27. Knowing that he will be in BTS' homeland, several fans started suggesting he should collab with the band.

Pink Sweat$ took notice of ARMY's many tweets, and retweeted one that read, "Dear @realpinksweats, I've just heard you're gonna to Seoul for festival! Pls contact Jimin of BTS to make a collaboration, he's your big fan as you already know. Last week Jimin said he wanna do something new from now on. Hope we can get the beautiful collaboration JM and PS."

The musician added in another tweet, "Would love to work with Jimin and BTS!" He appeared to be very excited about the potential collaboration, as he wrote in another tweet, "Pink sweat$ x BTS. I love it." His tweets have since gone viral, with fans saying they hope the collaboration happens soon.

Many pointed out to Pink Sweat$ that BTS members are his fans, and that Jungkook had sung his song At My Worst during V Live. Meanwhile, others were proud that they played a role in making the collaboration happen. One wrote, "Armys making deals for bts.. don't think we need HYBE (media agency) anymore." Another commented, "I mean yeah... HYBE be there for security purposes but can you beat ARMY in getting you deals? Naahhaaaa."

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently returned to South Korea after their concerts in Las Vegas, US. The group completed their Permission to Dance On Stage tour at Allegiant Stadium. On the last day of their show, BTS' agency Big Hit Music announced a statement saying that the group will release their new album on June 10.

