BTS ARMY discovers old The Simpsons video, Cletus calls Jungkook 'too pretty'. Watch

BTS members got a shout out in an old episode of The Simpsons. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a clip of an episode featuring Marge Simpson and Cletus Spuckler. In the clip, Marge told Cletus, "Look, Cletus, this isn't you. What about your family?" (Also Read | BTS: Jimin's Our Blues OST release date changed; his friend Ha Sung Woon reveals details about their upcoming song)

Cletus replied, "Well, my family now is Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and all of them Mumfords. And everyone in BTS, except for Jungkook. He's too pretty for my tastes."

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, "BTS mentioned in The Simpsons!? I had it on in the background and randomly heard them say Jungkook." BTS fandom ARMY reacted to the post. A fan wrote, "Yeah I remember this. I think it was a couple of years ago. The Simpsons also once went on vacay and there was a BTS sign outside."

BTS mentioned in the simpsons!? i had it on in the background and randomly heard them say jungkook 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/pdPklpPDXs — Landon Mark⁷ (@stochie) April 22, 2022

"The Simpsons will forever be the goats," said a fan. "Cletus gonna cancelled for not being OT7," tweeted another person. "BTS it's everywhere," commented a fan. "Jungkook too pretty for him?! Can’t relate," added another fan.

Recently, BTS members Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungook got a mention in the K-drama Our Blues. The students in the show had the names of these BTS members on their uniforms. Meanwhile, Jimin will make his OST K-drama debut in Our Blues. The track will also feature his friend and former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon.

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently returned to South Korea after their concerts in Las Vegas, US. The group completed their Permission to Dance On Stage tour at Allegiant Stadium. On the last day of their show, BTS' agency Big Hit Music announced a statement saying that the group will release their new album on June 10.

BTS on Twitter also posted a montage video in which the tagline We Are Bulletproof was seen. However, the tagline made ARMY wonder if it's the album title, a song or just a tagline.

Big Hit Music's statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you."

