BTS: Did you know RM's song Fantastic featured in 2015 film Fantastic Four?

BTS members as a group, as well as individually, have collaborated with several musicians including Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Charlie Puth. The members include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. However, not many fans know that RM has also worked on the single Fantastic for the 2015 Marvel film Fantastic Four.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon, along with US recording artist Mandy Ventrice, worked on the digital single Fantastic. It was released alongside the South Korean run of the film on August 4, 2015, and is part of the soundtrack of the Fantastic Four movie.

In the video, RM wears a black outfit paired with sunglasses, as he raps in English as well as Korean. The video of the song on YouTube has over 67.39 lakh views and 415K likes.

Fans dropped their comments heaping praise on RM. A few of them wrote, "Only 1% of this fandom knows this masterpiece exist. I salute to people who still listen to this and appreciate namjoon...I purple you", "banger song", and "how is no one talking about Namjoon's vocals in the background? They are on point!"

The superhero film based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name was directed by Josh Trank. The movie features Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell.

Earlier this year too, RM had proved that he is a Marvel fan during their Korean variety show Run BTS. During an episode, the crew played the Avengers Assemble OST and asked the members to identify. RM, after thinking for a while, gave his answer as Avengers: Endgame and was declared right.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has appointed BTS as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The septet will attend the 76th UN General Assembly in September. BTS members recently released two English songs--Butter and Permission to Dance.