BTS: When V explored Sweden's countryside after getting lost but members were worried for him, watch

BTS fans, who have been following the K-pop group for a while now, might be aware of the time member V got lost. But for those who've recently joined the fandom might not know that the singer lost his way during the group's trip to Northern Europe.

The members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - travelled through Norway, Sweden and Finland in 2016 over the course of 10 days, as part of their travel reality show, Bon Voyage. While members such as RM, Jimin and J-Hope lost things like passport, bags and tickets, respectively, V ended up losing himself.

The singer landed in Sweden a couple of days after the members reached the destination, leaving him to travel from the airport to their hotel by himself. He was asked to board a bus and head to the given location but he ended up boarding the wrong bus.

He ended up reaching the countryside. While his fellow members were tensed for him, he didn't seem to worry much about being lost and began taking pictures and strolling through empty pathways. Eventually, the crew located his destination and sent for a car. He reunited with the group.

BTS has, so far, featured in four seasons of Bon Voyage. Besides their European trip, the members travelled to Hawaii, Malta, and New Zealand. The series came to a standstill owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the members took a trip within South Korea. They found themselves in the middle of a forest, enjoying fishing, cooking together and bonding. Their trip was aired as part of the show, In The Soop.

Also read: BTS: V falls while skating despite Jungkook's help; J-Hope, RM crawl in new video. Watch

Lately, BTS has been making the headlines for their new releases, Butter and Permission to Dance. While Butter stood on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, Permission to Dance also held the top spot in its debut week.