BTS: V falls while skating despite Jungkook's help; J-Hope, RM crawl in new video. Watch

BTS fans were treated to not one but two Bangtan Bomb videos recently, featuring members trying to skate in an indoor skating ring. The video featured behind-the-scenes moments from their Dynamite performance from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year.

The Dynamite performance premiered in October 2020, as part of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon's week-long special BTS Week. While the video showed members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook skating with ease, the behind-the-scenes videos revealed that there were a few falls in the skating ring.

In the newly released videos reveal that while RM, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook were skating like pros, J-Hope and V weren't familiar with skating and kept losing balance from time-to-time. At a point, Jin helped J-Hope find his balance and stop him from falling while Jungkook held on to V. However, they still couldn't do it.

While V fell a few times and got up soon enough, J-Hope struggled a little to stand up. Seeing J-Hope on the floor, RM too decided to get down and crawl with him.

BTS had performed five songs as part of the BTS Week last year. Besides the Dynamite, fans were treated to Home, Mikrokosmos, Black Swan, and Idol. Recently, a behind-the-scenes video from their shoot of Home was also shared on YouTube.

Dynamite helped BTS create history. The song became the K-pop group's first track to have topped the Billboard Hot 100. The all-English song also became their first track to have bagged a Grammys nomination. BTS also performed the song at the prestigious music awards ceremony.

This year, BTS released two more all-English tracks. They released Butter in June, which stood on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, and Permission to Dance in July, on the occasion of ARMY Day.