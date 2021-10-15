Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jungkook makes a return with Suga in tow, Coldplay's Chris Martin teaches Jin to play guitar in throwback video
music

BTS: Jungkook makes a return with Suga in tow, Coldplay's Chris Martin teaches Jin to play guitar in throwback video

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook met Coldplay members when they visited New York last month. The K-pop group has now shared a video from their meet. 
(L) BTS members Jungkook and Suga trying their hand on the drums, (R) Coldplay's Chris Martin with Jin. 
Published on Oct 15, 2021 07:11 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Days after BTS released a video showing their meet with Megan Thee Stallion, the group has dropped a video to show members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook meeting the Coldplay members in New York. 

The British group and the K-pop group had met when BTS travelled to the US to address the gathering as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at the UN General Assembly. Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin had previously met BTS when he travelled to South Korea to record their song My Universe. 

In the video, shared on YouTube, the members arrive at an auditorium where Coldplay members were already present. A stage was set up and numerous musical instruments, such as drums, a piano and a keyboard were arranged. The curious members looked around the stage. Suga and Jungkook gave the drums a shot. 

The groups then gathered around to sing an acoustic version of My Universe before they headed for dinner. On their way, Chris surprised J-Hope by dancing to Chicken Noodle Soup, a song the rapper sang with Becky G. He also tried to recreate the hook step of the song. 

RELATED STORIES

During dinner, BTS gifted Coldplay modern Hanboks. The members immediately wore them as well, assuring BTS that the outfits fit them. Chris then surprised Jin by gifting him his guitar and even gave a quick lesson on how to play it. Jin was evidently over the moon. 

 

Also read: BTS: Jimin gets soju shots with Jungkook and J-Hope on his birthday, feels awkward spending time with family. Watch

Chris has previously praised BTS. In a documentary comprising the making of My Universe, Chris said, “I think it's very special to me that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers, not from the West, and it just feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then of course, when you see how they are as people and their songs, it's really a message of togetherness and finding, being yourself, all the stuff I agree with.” 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video bts pic bts world coldplay k-pop k-pop star k-pop music
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BTS: Is V dating Paradise Group chairman's daughter? HYBE issues a statement

5

Kajol joins her family for Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka ‘perfect life partner' at concert, Joe Jonas reacts

BTS: Jimin gets soju shots with Jungkook, J-Hope on his birthday, watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP