BTS: Jungkook makes a return with Suga in tow, Coldplay's Chris Martin teaches Jin to play guitar in throwback video

Days after BTS released a video showing their meet with Megan Thee Stallion, the group has dropped a video to show members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook meeting the Coldplay members in New York.

The British group and the K-pop group had met when BTS travelled to the US to address the gathering as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at the UN General Assembly. Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin had previously met BTS when he travelled to South Korea to record their song My Universe.

In the video, shared on YouTube, the members arrive at an auditorium where Coldplay members were already present. A stage was set up and numerous musical instruments, such as drums, a piano and a keyboard were arranged. The curious members looked around the stage. Suga and Jungkook gave the drums a shot.

The groups then gathered around to sing an acoustic version of My Universe before they headed for dinner. On their way, Chris surprised J-Hope by dancing to Chicken Noodle Soup, a song the rapper sang with Becky G. He also tried to recreate the hook step of the song.

During dinner, BTS gifted Coldplay modern Hanboks. The members immediately wore them as well, assuring BTS that the outfits fit them. Chris then surprised Jin by gifting him his guitar and even gave a quick lesson on how to play it. Jin was evidently over the moon.

Chris has previously praised BTS. In a documentary comprising the making of My Universe, Chris said, “I think it's very special to me that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers, not from the West, and it just feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then of course, when you see how they are as people and their songs, it's really a message of togetherness and finding, being yourself, all the stuff I agree with.”