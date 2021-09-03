BTS enters Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame by registering 23 records

The Guinness World Records has announced that it has welcomed 23 records created by BTS to its 2022 Hall of Fame. Taking to Twitter, Guinness World Records said, "The boys are in the book Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame."

In a statement, Guinness World Records wrote, "BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media – an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY. Today, they are the most streamed group on Spotify (beating the British band Coldplay) and the most followed music group on Instagram."

It added, "As for the blue bird app, BTS’ official accounts snatched the most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group (a record that they have topped four times!). Their May 2021 release, Butter, single-handedly snatched five records, among which we find most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (previously held by BTS’ success Dynamite) and most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours."

Listing their records, Guinness World Records added that BTS has the record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. The group also holds the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok (their current count is 40M followers). They also have the record for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000) and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (Butter).

Meanwhile, BTS dropped the remix of Butter which features Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion last month. According to Billboard, the original song held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine weeks, marking itself as the longest-running number 1 song of 2021 so far.

Also Read | BTS: Jungkook rings in his birthday by composing a new song and hosting mini-concert for million fans. Watch

When BTS released the song, back in May, it had more than 3.89 million views at the time of its premiere, breaking the YouTube record of most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube. The record was previously held by Dynamite, also released by BTS. Butter has since been viewed more than 530 million times.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have previously collaborated with artists like Steve Aoki, Halsey and Nicki Minaj.